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Home / Delhi / DMRC opens ridge interpretation centre

DMRC opens ridge interpretation centre

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:27 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday inaugurated the Delhi Ridge Interpretation Centre (DRIC) at Patel Chowk Metro Station to spread awareness about the ecological importance of the Delhi Ridge. The inauguration came on a day when commuters on the Blue Line faced disruptions for over an hour due to an overhead equipment (OHE) failure.

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The newly opened centre has been set up to showcase the biodiversity, history and environmental significance of the Delhi Ridge, often described as the Capital’s “green lungs”. Developed in accordance with directions of the Supreme Court and recommendations of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), the centre aims to educate visitors about the Ridge’s role in maintaining Delhi’s ecological balance.

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The centre was inaugurated in the presence of Chandra Prakash Goyal, chairman of the Central Empowered Committee, P Vishwakannan, chief conservator of forests, GNCTD, and DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar.

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Goyal said the centre would become an important destination for people interested in the history, heritage and ecology of the Delhi Ridge. He said it would also encourage conservation of the fragile ecosystem.

The centre will remain open from Tuesday to Sunday between 10 am and 4 pm and remain closed on Mondays and public holidays. Visitors who are not travelling by Metro can enter the facility by purchasing an Rs 11 ticket at Patel Chowk Metro Station.

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