DMRC to run extra metro trips as Delhi pushes public transport, green mobility

Amid rising fuel prices and a renewed push towards sustainable urban mobility, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will introduce additional metro train trips from Monday, to encourage more commuters to shift from private vehicles to public transport across Delhi-NCR.

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According to DMRC, 24 extra train trips using six additional trains will initially operate every Monday from May 18, with more services to be added on other days depending on passenger demand.

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The move comes as the Delhi government intensifies campaigns such as ‘Monday Metro’ and ‘No Vehicle Day’ to promote fuel conservation and reduce dependence on petroleum-based transport. Recently, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had urged citizens to increasingly adopt public transport and indigenous products as part of broader sustainability and economic resilience efforts.

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DMRC said it is also strengthening station management and passenger flow systems by deploying additional security personnel, opening extra ticketing counters, activating spare baggage scanners and reducing frisking wait times during peak hours.

Highlighting Delhi Metro’s role as the backbone of urban mobility in the capital, DMRC said its network provides seamless connectivity to railway stations, interstate bus terminals, airport terminals, the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), Noida Metro and Rapid Metro Gurgaon.

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The corporation also released detailed information showcasing metro connectivity to major marketplaces, office hubs, tourist landmarks and educational institutions across Delhi-NCR. Areas such as Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, Hauz Khas, Nehru Place and DLF Cyber City were highlighted as easily accessible through the metro network.

To improve last-mile connectivity, DMRC said services including e-autos, e-rickshaws, bike taxis, cab aggregators and bicycle rentals are currently operational at around 160 metro stations, catering to nearly one lakh passengers daily.

The corporation also said hydrogen-powered buses have recently been introduced in the Central Vista area with support from Indian Oil Corporation Limited to provide eco-friendly last-mile connectivity from metro stations to government offices. Additionally, around 1,500 Devi buses operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation are providing feeder connectivity at 52 metro stations.

DMRC also noted that parking facilities are currently available at 126 metro stations to encourage commuters to combine personal vehicles with metro travel. Several digital ticketing options, including QR code tickets, WhatsApp ticketing, National Common Mobility Cards and app-based integrations through Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon and IRCTC, are also being promoted to reduce queues and improve commuter convenience.

Calling Delhi Metro a cornerstone of India’s sustainable urban transport future, DMRC said the organisation remains committed to expanding accessibility, improving multimodal integration and reducing fuel dependency in the national capital region.