DMRC warns content creators against sticking phones to train windows

After videos surfaced on social media showing content creators making reels by sticking their mobile phones to the windows of moving Metro trains, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) warned them against indulging in the trend.

While some users participated in the trend, others raised concerns over the possible dangers involved. In a statement shared on Instagram, the DMRC said it had noticed some social media creators pasting their phones on Metro train windows while recording videos during journeys.

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“This act can cause inconvenience or even injury to other passengers and can damage the mobile phone devices of the users,” the DMRC said.

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The corporation said it was taking the matter seriously and that necessary action would be taken against anyone found recording such videos inside the Delhi Metro premises. It also urged content creators to avoid such activities.

Delhi Metro has become a popular location for social media content, with many passengers recording dance videos, memes and other viral clips during their journeys. However, the authorities have repeatedly asked commuters to follow Metro rules and avoid actions that may disturb fellow passengers or affect regular services.

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It is noteworthy to mention that filming reels, dance videos and general social media content that causes inconvenience to passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro premises.