DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / DMRC warns content creators against sticking phones to train windows

DMRC warns content creators against sticking phones to train windows

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:51 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Metro. File
Advertisement

After videos surfaced on social media showing content creators making reels by sticking their mobile phones to the windows of moving Metro trains, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) warned them against indulging in the trend.

While some users participated in the trend, others raised concerns over the possible dangers involved. In a statement shared on Instagram, the DMRC said it had noticed some social media creators pasting their phones on Metro train windows while recording videos during journeys.

Advertisement

“This act can cause inconvenience or even injury to other passengers and can damage the mobile phone devices of the users,” the DMRC said.

Advertisement

The corporation said it was taking the matter seriously and that necessary action would be taken against anyone found recording such videos inside the Delhi Metro premises. It also urged content creators to avoid such activities.

Delhi Metro has become a popular location for social media content, with many passengers recording dance videos, memes and other viral clips during their journeys. However, the authorities have repeatedly asked commuters to follow Metro rules and avoid actions that may disturb fellow passengers or affect regular services.

Advertisement

It is noteworthy to mention that filming reels, dance videos and general social media content that causes inconvenience to passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro premises.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts