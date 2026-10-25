DMRC wins excellence award for innovation, smart mobility

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has won the Award of Excellence in the “Excellence in Innovation and Smart Mobility Solutions” category at the 19th Urban Mobility India Conference and Expo, which concluded in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar received the award from Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal in the presence of Odisha Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and senior officials from the Central and Odisha governments.

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The two-day conference brought together urban mobility experts and professionals from across the world to deliberate on sustainable growth and development in the sector.

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In recent years, the DMRC has introduced several smart mobility initiatives, including digital ticketing and the use of artificial intelligence in predictive maintenance and customer response systems.

The award recognises the corporation’s efforts to promote innovation and improve urban mobility solutions, according to the DMRC.