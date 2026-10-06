Doc gets Rs 25L extortion call, 1 held in Delhi

The Delhi Police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly demanding Rs 25 lakh from a senior doctor of Action Balaji Hospital after claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Himanshu Jain, was arrested by a joint team of the Paschim Vihar East police station and the Outer District Special Staff after the police laid a trap near Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini.

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A mobile phone and SIM card allegedly used to make the extortion calls and the car allegedly used by the accused were recovered, the police said.