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Home / Delhi / Doctor among four booked in sex determination racket

Doctor among four booked in sex determination racket

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:43 AM May 27, 2026 IST
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The District Health Department, along with a police team raided Faridabad in response to a tip-off about sex determination and female foeticide, uncovering a large racket. The team raided Lilavati Hospital in NIT Faridabad, and registered an FIR against four individuals, including a doctor, and launched an investigation.

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According to the police, the Gurugram Civil Surgeon’s office received information that some people in Faridabad were conducting sex determination tests on unborn babies for money. Acting on the information, a team from the health department along with police conducted an operation.

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A pregnant woman was sent as a decoy customer to the accused who demanded Rs 32,000 for the sex determination test. The accused then took the woman from Faridabad to Gurugram and then to Palwal, where they determined the foetus’s sex using an ultrasound machine. During the examination, the doctor confirmed the foetus was a girl. Following this, the team raided the spot and took action.

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Dr Lokveer, Civil Surgeon, Gurugram, said that foetus sex determination and female foeticide are serious crimes against society. Strict action will continue against those involved in such cases. According to the police, cash, mobile phones, documents, and medical records were recovered from the accused.

“An FIR has been registered in the case under various sections of the PCPNDT Act and the BNS against Om Prakash, Anjali, Vishnu, and Dr GK Pachauri. We are investigating the entire network and will identify other individuals involved in this illegal trade,” said a senior police officer.

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