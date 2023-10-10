Doctor ends life by jumping off building in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, October 9

A 56-year-old senior doctor of a government hospital died on Monday morning after he allegedly jumped off from a high floor of his apartment building in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area.

The man left a suicide note in his house at Shekhar Apartments in which he took responsibility for his death, they added.

The victim was identified as Dr Saibal Mukhopadhyay, who worked as a senior doctor at the G B Pant Hospital here, a senior police officer said. Sources at the hospital said the deceased doctor had “some health issues”.