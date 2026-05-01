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Home / Delhi / Doctor held for Rs 1-crore property fraud in Delhi

Doctor held for Rs 1-crore property fraud in Delhi

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:33 AM May 15, 2026 IST
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The victims were duped on the pretext of sending four members of the family to the US. iStock
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The Delhi Police have arrested a proclaimed offender and alleged serial property fraudster accused of cheating multiple people of more than Rs 1 crore through fraudulent property transactions in northeast Delhi, officials said.

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The accused, identified as Majahar Khan (44), a resident of Yamuna Vihar, was apprehended by the ER-II unit of the Crime Branch after remaining absconding for nearly seven months.

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According to the police, Majahar is a qualified dental practitioner holding BDS and MDS degrees and was locally known as “Dr Sahab”. Investigators alleged that he used his professional reputation to gain the trust of victims before duping them in property-related deals.

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The police said the accused was involved in a large-scale fraud racket in which he repeatedly offered the same property located at C-11/17, Yamuna Vihar, as security to different individuals despite the property already being mortgaged with ICICI Bank. Investigators alleged that Khan concealed material facts regarding the ownership and mortgage status of the flat while inducing multiple victims into financial transactions. The fraud is estimated to exceed Rs 1 crore.

The police said the accused was traced through technical surveillance and manual intelligence inputs before being arrested near Ganesh Pur Toll Plaza in UP, close to Dehradun. According to the police, the arrest has helped advance investigations in multiple cheating and fraud cases registered against the accused under various sections of the BNS. Two non-cognisable reports related to alleged criminal intimidation are also linked to him.

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A black Hyundai Creta car bearing a Delhi registration number was seized during the operation, the police said.

Investigators stated that Majahar Khan initially practised as a dentist in the Khureji area before shifting to property dealings in Yamuna Vihar, where he allegedly carried out multiple fraudulent transactions by leveraging his educational background and social standing. The police said the accused was arrested under relevant provisions of the BNSS on May 13 and was later produced before the court concerned.

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