Doctors implant first dual-chamber leadless pacemaker in India in 83-yr-old patient: Delhi hospital 

In a significant medical breakthrough, doctors of a leading private hospital here implanted a dual-chamber leadless pacemaker using a minimally invasive technique in an 83-year-old man suffering from chronic kidney disease, hypertension and gout, according to the hospital.

A statement from the Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, said the procedure marks a historic moment as doctors implanted the "first dual-chamber leadless AVEIR DR pacemaker in India".

Unlike conventional pacemakers that require chest incisions and wires to connect the device to the heart, this technology is delivered via a catheter, eliminating the need for surgical cuts or stitches, the statement added.

The elderly patient, who was suffering from chronic kidney disease, hypertension, and gout, had been experiencing repeated episodes of fainting. Upon admission, a detailed cardiac evaluation revealed a dangerously slow heartbeat caused by atrioventricular (AV) block, putting the patient's life at significant risk.

Led by Dr Balbir Singh, Chairman of Cardiology, the team implanted the AVEIR DR dual-chamber leadless pacemaker.

“The patient tolerated the surgery exceptionally well, with no complications, and was able to walk and move around within hours. Remarkably, he was discharged just one day after the procedure,” he added.

He said that the AVEIR DR eliminates surgical pockets and leads — common sources of infection — and enables real-time wireless synchronisation of heart chambers, offering safer, scar-free recovery.