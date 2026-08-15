Dog feeding sparks clash in Gurugram

A dispute between two groups over feeding stray dogs escalated into a violent clash on Thursday night at Shri Vardhman Mantra Society in Sector 67. Two women who had arrived to feed the dogs were allegedly assaulted, had their hair pulled and had their mobile phones targeted in an attempt to stop them from recording the incident. A video of the altercation has surfaced, and the police are investigating the matter based on the footage.

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In a complaint lodged with Sector 65 police, the women said they were feeding stray dogs outside the society at around 9.30pm on Thursday when some local residents arrived and tried to stop them. They alleged that when they objected, several people surrounded and assaulted them. During the incident, the women were allegedly slapped and had their hair pulled, while attempts were made to snatch their mobile phones to prevent them from recording the incident.

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The complainants said they regularly feed street dogs, but some individuals have repeatedly opposed the practice and threatened them. They alleged that similar disputes have occurred several times in the past. The women handed over videos of the incident to the police, which allegedly show the assault and the ensuing scuffle.

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Meanwhile, some society residents have denied the allegations and presented their side of the dispute. They said dog feeders feed the animals at the society’s main entrance and outside flats, causing dogs to gather and raising safety concerns for children and elderly residents. They claimed that, despite repeated requests, the feeding is not being carried out at a safer location. Some residents also alleged that outsiders are brought in to exert pressure whenever objections are raised. Following the incident, both sides have lodged written complaints with the police.

“The matter is under investigation. We are examining CCTV footage from the scene and viral videos to establish how the dispute began and identify those involved in the altercation. Action will be taken after verifying the facts,” said Inspector Rambir Singh, SHO of Sector 65 police station.