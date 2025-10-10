Domestic breeding checkers' strike : Standing Committee meet witnesses heated exchange

The meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) held under the chairpersonship of Satya Sharma witnessed heated exchanges as the Opposition councillors raised the issue of ongoing strike of domestic breeding checkers (DBC) and multi-task staff (MTS) on Thursday.

Led by Leader of the Opposition Ankush Narang, councillors stormed into the Well of the hall, raising slogans such as “Vetan chor, kursi chor” and “DBC karamchariyon ko adhikar dena padega”.

Narang sat on the floor in protest, saying, “If DBC and MTS workers have been sitting on the road in the rain and heat, how can we sit in AC chambers?” The commotion briefly disrupted the proceedings before the meeting resumed.

Once order was restored, Narang reiterated the workers’ demands of a fixed monthly salary of Rs 27,000, provision of medical and earned leaves and employment for families of deceased employees. “These are rightful demands of those who are at the forefront of controlling vector-borne diseases in the city,” he said. Sharma assured the members that the MCD stands with its field workers and that their legitimate demands are under active consideration.

“We value the contribution of DBC employees in preventing dengue, malaria and chikungunya. A positive approach has been adopted toward their demands and a concrete solution will be reached soon,” she said.

The Standing Committee later passed a resolution recommending that all MTS (Public Health) employees be paid a uniform salary of Rs 27,900 per month, in line with the principle of “equal pay for equal work”. The committee noted that after the 2022 unification of the MCD, employees performing the same duties were being paid different salaries across zones, which had led to resentment among staff.

Apart from the pay parity issue, several other matters related to civic amenities, sanitation and education were discussed. BJP councillor Raj Pal Singh urged the Commissioner to delegate higher financial powers to zonal and engineering officers to expedite civic works. He also raised concerns that area councillors were often left out of inaugural events in their own wards, citing the recent inauguration of a sewage treatment plant where his name was omitted.

AAP councillor Daulat highlighted the persistent garbage problem, saying, “Despite the cleanliness drives under Seva Pakhwada, garbage continues to pile up in many wards. The shortage of tipper trucks is hampering waste collection.”

The three-hour meeting saw several proposals approved unanimously, with the Chairperson directing officials to ensure accountability and effective implementation of civic works.