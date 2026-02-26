DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Domestic help among 2 arrested for fake ED raid at employer's home in southeast Delhi

Domestic help among 2 arrested for fake ED raid at employer's home in southeast Delhi

The investigation team traced the suspects through technical surveillance

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:08 PM Feb 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. File photo
Advertisement

Two persons, including a domestic help, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly conducting a fake Enforcement Directorate raid at her employer's residence in southeast Delhi, an official said.

Advertisement

The accused were arrested after a complaint was handed over to the police.

Advertisement

According to police, the domestic help, along with her associate, hatched a plan to conduct a fake ED operation in order to deceive her employer.

Advertisement

A team initiated an investigation and traced the suspects through technical surveillance. Both accused were subsequently arrested and questioned.

"During the search and recovery, police seized seven luxury watches, jewellery, a Deputy Commandant uniform and a fake identity card from their possession," the officer said.

Advertisement

Further details are awaited.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts