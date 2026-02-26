Two persons, including a domestic help, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly conducting a fake Enforcement Directorate raid at her employer's residence in southeast Delhi, an official said.

The accused were arrested after a complaint was handed over to the police.

According to police, the domestic help, along with her associate, hatched a plan to conduct a fake ED operation in order to deceive her employer.

A team initiated an investigation and traced the suspects through technical surveillance. Both accused were subsequently arrested and questioned.

"During the search and recovery, police seized seven luxury watches, jewellery, a Deputy Commandant uniform and a fake identity card from their possession," the officer said.

Further details are awaited.