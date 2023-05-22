Domestic help arrested for theft

New Delhi: A domestic help, Vishnu, and his accomplice have been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly stealing articles from a house in Saket where he was employed temporarily, the police said on Sunday. Stolen articles have also been recovered from them, the police added.
