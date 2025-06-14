DT
Domestic help held for stealing cash, valuables

Domestic help held for stealing cash, valuables

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jun 14, 2025 IST
A 23-year-old domestic help was arrested for allegedly stealing cash and valuables from her employer’s residence in Krishna Nagar here, the police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Ruby, was traced to Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and was apprehended from the Bhandari Bagh area following a tip-off.

According to the police, Karamjeet Kaur, a resident of Krishna Nagar, filed a complaint on June 10. In her complaint, she alleged that her domestic help stole a bag containing jewellery and cash while she was cleaning the room. Ruby allegedly tricked Kaur into leaving the room and gained access to the almirah on May 26.

“Ruby decamped with valuables, including Rs 1 lakh, diamond tops, gold rings, earrings, bangles, chains and silver items,” said a senior police officer.

During investigation, the police team reviewed CCTV footage from the residence and surrounding areas, which helped confirm Ruby’s involvement in the theft. She was eventually traced to Dehradun and apprehended from the Bhandari Bagh locality.

Following her arrest, the police recovered Rs 84,000, a gold chain, a gold ring and two medical cards belonging to the complainant. Further investigation is on to recover the remaining stolen items.

