Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

New Delhi, April 23

The Delhi Police on Sunday said they have arrested a former domestic help of a senior citizen for allegedly siphoning off a huge amount of money from his employer’s bank account.

“With prompt action of the police, Rs 1,70,000 was seized and the accused Hemraj, alias Lal, was arrested,” said DCP North, Sagar Singh Kalsi.

The police said a complaint in this respect was lodged by Raj Kishore Chhokra (65) at the Cyber North police station regarding the deduction of Rs 3,09,020 via fraudulent means from his savings account The complainant received a message of deduction from his HDFC Bank account of which he had no idea.

On the basis of his complaint, the police lodged a case and started the investigation.

“SHO Pawan Tomar conducted the technical analysis of money trail. It came to notice that the accused withdrew most of the money from different ATMs. The CCTV cameras installed at those ATMs were not found, but one transaction was done for purchasing a mobile phone,” the police said.

The details of purchased mobile phone was sought and it was put on surveillance. The call detail records (CDR) analysis of the alleged mobile phone zeroed in on the location of accused person in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, and subsequently a raid was conducted to nab the accused.

However, the accused had switched off his mobile phone and left the premises just a few hours before the team reached there and disappeared.

But later, he was arrested following multiple raids.

“Lala used to work as a domestic help at the house of the victim and thus gained his trust. He had the knowledge of the place, where the complainant used to keep his ATM cards and a diary wherein the complainant has written all his banking passwords. He first identified and marked the ATM machines where no CCTV footage can be captured while withdrawing money,” said the police. — IANS