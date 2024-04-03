Don’t let Kejri resign, AAP MLAs urge wife

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 2

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and councillors met Sunita Kejriwal on Tuesday, marking their first meeting since CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. According to the party, all ministers and MLAs urged her to convey to the CM that people of Delhi stand by him, and he should not step down from his position.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The MLAs conveyed to her that the BJP would exert significant pressure, employing various arguments to compel Kejriwal to resign from the CM post.” He added, “The BJP has a track record of creating traps to coerce the CM into resigning.”

With Sunita now serving as the primary link to communicate with the CM, she will relay the party’s message to him and bring back his response, the minister added. She also conveyed the CM’s message to the party, expressing his immense pride in the MLAs, councillors and the entire INDIA bloc for effectively orchestrating such a monumental rally at Ramlila Maidan, despite his absence.

Addressing rumours about a potential change in leadership, Bharadwaj dismissed them as baseless assertions by the BJP. “The BJP has been striving to gain power in Delhi for nearly 25 years, yet remains as distant from it as it was 25 years ago,” he added.

