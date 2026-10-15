American singer Mary Millben and Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday exchanged barbs over the alleged foreign funding of the outfit spearheading protests in India.

Millben claimed in a post on X that the CJP is being "funded by donors" in the US and called upon all "young patriots" in India to rise and peacefully protest the "disruptive spirit" of the Dipke-founded outfit.

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Dipke hit back at Millben and wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seeking support of Americans to discredit his own countrymen.

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"Who gave foreign nationals the right to interfere in India's internal affairs? We are more than capable of dealing with our own issues. We don't need outsiders interfering in our country's affairs," Dipke said in response to Millben.

The exchange came amid protests in New Delhi by Opposition parties and the CJP to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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Millben hit back at Dipke, saying that the Prime Minister does not need American support as he has the backing of "1.5 billion beautiful Indian citizens" for the past 25 years.

"And the PM doesn't need American support. He has 1.5 billion beautiful Indian citizens who support him and have for 25 years, 12 years as PM, three consecutive terms. And will again in 2029. That's the truth," Milben said.

The American singer also cautioned Dipke, claiming that his US donors "will drop you like a hot cake when you don't succeed." "And you won't, because lawlessness never wins. Instead, take your US education, talent, and use it for good," Millben said, urging him to "sit down with PM Modi and be a positive voice to advance India."

"The truth of your courage to do what's right lies in your next steps," she said.

Earlier, the 41-year-old singer said, this is "not the time to be silent," and asked "all the beautiful young patriots in India" to stand up and peacefully protest the "disruptive" forces.

"Do not fear, my young patriots. Your Prime Minister, who has served India for 25 years, 12 years as Prime Minister, elected three consecutive terms, is not going to bow to disruptive forces from my country," the post read.

"And these select donors have a pattern globally — target conservative global leaders, find a US-educated person from the country, radicalise them, send them back to the country, and fund them to start chaos and destruction. None of them has been successful but has impacted the development and governance of the country," she said.

The American singer said that there should always be a counter-movement to uphold democracy and freedom.

"It is time for a new voice in #India, born, raised, educated on the soil of India, to RISE UP, organise, and peacefully protest the disruptive spirit of the Cockroach Party... Rise up, young patriots! Rise up!," she said.

A prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer, Millben is very popular in India for her rendition of India's national anthem and religious song ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare'.

Millben sang India's national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana', at an event in 2023 in the US during the prime minister's visit.