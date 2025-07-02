DT
Home / Delhi / Don’t rush fee payments: IP university to applicants

Don’t rush fee payments: IP university to applicants

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:49 AM Jul 02, 2025 IST
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) on Tuesday issued an advisory for applicants, urging them not to hurry the payment of academic fees.

The move comes in response to repeated instances of multiple transactions being made due to technical glitches such as poor internet connectivity.

“We want to assure students that there is ample time for fee payment after each round of counselling. There is no need to panic or rush the transaction process,” said Nalini Ranjan, a spokesperson of the university. The university emphasised the importance of checking technical aspects like internet stability before initiating payment. In the event of a failed transaction, applicants have been advised to retry. However, if multiple payments are accidentally made, applicants do not need to worry. “All payments except one will be refunded online,” said the university.

