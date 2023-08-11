Don’t share files without consent, PWD officials told

New Delhi, August 10
Delhi Minister Atishi has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to not share files with other departments without written permission. The directive was issued following recent incidents of certain departments asking for files without any written instructions.
“It has been brought to my notice that certain departments are asking for PWD files — either in original or shadow files — without giving written instructions for the same. It is hereby directed that no files (in original or shadow) are to be given to any officer or department (outside of Public Works Department) without receiving written instructions,” the order said.
