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Home / Delhi / ‘Don’t threaten students’: Congress takes on Delhi University over Jantar Mantar warning

‘Don’t threaten students’: Congress takes on Delhi University over Jantar Mantar warning

The row erupts after Delhi University issues a social media advisory asking students and faculty to avoid ‘unlawful assemblies or demonstrations’ at Jantar Mantar

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:25 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Protesters at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Thursday, July 23, 2026. PTI
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The Congress on Friday criticised Delhi University's advisory asking students to stay away from demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accusing the university of threatening students for exercising their democratic rights.

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The row erupted after Delhi University issued a social media advisory asking students and faculty to avoid "unlawful assemblies or demonstrations" at Jantar Mantar, saying such gatherings were regulated in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court and warning that participation could invite legal action.

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The university said such activities could endanger students' safety, affect their academic progress and professional opportunities, and cautioned them against fake and misleading content being circulated on social media.

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Reacting to the advisory, Rahul questioned the university's warning, saying students could not be threatened for exercising their democratic rights. He said those issuing such warnings would be held accountable.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda also objected to the advisory, saying he condemned what he described as a misleading and threatening statement issued by Delhi University.

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Referring to himself as a Delhi University alumnus and a Member of Parliament from Rohtak in Haryana, Hooda questioned the university's claim that demonstrations at Jantar Mantar had been rendered unlawful under Supreme Court directions. He asked which judgment of the apex court had declared all assemblies and demonstrations at the protest site as unlawful and accused the university of misleading its students.

The advisory comes amid protests by students and opposition parties over the alleged paper leak in competitive examinations, with demonstrations being organised in the national capital.

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