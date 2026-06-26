Don’t use name of institute online: Delhi AIIMS to students

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has issued a comprehensive social media policy barring students, residents and employees from using the institute’s name or logo without written approval from the concerned departments.

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Students and their recognised associations, societies, clubs and organising committees have been directed not to post, share or discuss any patient information, images or case details on social media, even if the patient’s identity is not disclosed. The move is in accordance with the Indian Medical Council Regulations, 2002, and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

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The policy also prohibits social media posts or forwarding of content that is harassing, threatening or discriminatory. Students have been instructed to comply with the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations on ragging.

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“Do not post obscene, defamatory or hate speech content as per applicable laws. Do not engage in plagiarism or academic dishonesty on social media platforms. Do not share examination questions, answer keys or other confidential academic materials,” the guidelines stated.