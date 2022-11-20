Don’t vote for those who want to stop welfare work in Delhi: Kejriwal’s MCD poll pitch

PTI

New Delhi, November 20

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged people not to vote for those who want to stop the development and welfare work in the city in the upcoming civic body polls.

Speaking at the MCD poll campaign in central Delhi’s Paharganj, he talked about his government’s intervention in building schools and hospitals as well as providing free electricity and water.

He, however, rued that the dispensation could not do much for improving sanitation in the city as he said “the responsibility of the same lies with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)”.

“Do not vote for those who want to stop the development and welfare work in Delhi,” Kejriwal said in an apparent reference to the BJP.

“In our tenure, we improved schools and hospitals, provided free electricity and water besides installing CCTVs and building ‘mohalla clinics’, but we feel sad that we could not do anything about improving sanitation as it is the responsibility of MCD.

“Give us one chance to clean Delhi. We will deliver results,” he said.

The AAP supremo also promised to not allow “garbage of mountains in Delhi”.

He also hit out at the office of the Lieutenant Governor and the BJP for hindering the work of the Delhi government.

“The BJP has deployed L-G sahab to stop my work. Do not vote for those who stop the progress of Delhi,” he said.

Exuding confidence of winning the December 4 MCD polls, Kejriwal said, “We will win the MCD polls, it is just that we want to see how many seats we get.

“You gave me 67 out of 70 seats in assembly elections. I am fond of the taste of such victories. I do not want anything less than that,” he said.

He also claimed a conspiracy by the BJP to stop the free supply of power to Delhi residents.

“They (BJP) have hatched a conspiracy. But Kejriwal won’t let them succeed,” he added.