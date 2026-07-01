Door-to-door verification of voters begins in Delhi

Door-to-door verification of voters under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 of the electoral rolls began across Delhi on Tuesday, with booth-level officers (BLOs) visiting households to distribute and collect enumeration forms as part of an exercise aimed at preparing an error-free and updated voters’ list.

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The month-long drive, which will continue till July 29, is being carried out across all 13 electoral districts in the national capital. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision on May 14 with the objective of ensuring that “no eligible citizen is left out, while no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll.”

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According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, BLOs have started house-to-house visits to distribute enumeration forms and collect filled-in forms from eligible electors. On the first day of the exercise, 1,68,291 enumeration forms were distributed, while 7,605 completed forms were digitised by 6 pm.

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The CEO appealed to all eligible voters to cooperate with BLOs, fill in the forms accurately and submit them on time to facilitate the revision of the electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also participated in the exercise by filling and submitting the enumeration form for herself and her family. In a post on X, Gupta urged all eligible voters in the Capital to actively participate in the revision process.

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“An accurate and updated electoral roll is the foundation of a strong democracy,” she said, appealing to residents to complete the enumeration form and hand it over to their respective BLOs within the stipulated time.

The Special Intensive Revision is undertaken periodically by the Election Commission to verify voter details, update electoral records and ensure the inclusion of all eligible voters while removing ineligible entries from the electoral rolls.

AAP asks party workers to remain active

Meanwhile, the AAP on Tuesday stepped up its campaign against the SIR of electoral rolls in Delhi, holding a meeting of its booth-level agent-2 workers in Mustafabad. Party General Secretary Adil Ahmad Khan said the SIR process was being used to delete the votes of lakhs of Delhi residents. He said the party would thwart every attempt to delete eligible voters from the electoral rolls. Khan directed all booth-level agents-2 to remain active in their respective booth areas until the process was over.