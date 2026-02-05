Double-decker tourism buses to link landmarks in Lutyens' Delhi

Double-decker buses are set to be launched in Delhi this month as part of a plan to introduce a tourism service connecting key attractions such as the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, the National War Memorial, and Bharat Mandapam.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra told PTI that the service would begin in February as part of efforts to offer tourists an improved sightseeing experience in the national capital.

Evening tours are also being planned, with the route largely finalised, an official said. Two double-decker buses are planned to be operational around February 20, the one-year anniversary of the government in Delhi, he said.

The electric bus, manufactured by Ashok Leyland and provided under a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, was initially stationed at the Okhla depot under the transport department before being handed over to the tourism department.

"The tourism department now plans to operate the bus from the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya to popular destinations such as Bharat Mandapam, the National War Memorial, the new Parliament complex, Dilli Haat, and other sites," a senior official said.

The department has sought time from the chief minister's office for the formal inauguration, he said.

The bus can accommodate more than 63 passengers besides the driver. Officials said the service is aimed at both domestic and foreign tourists and can operate in Lutyens' Delhi without issues related to overhead wires or low tree canopies.

"Since the museum closes by 6 pm, the tour will start from there and then proceed to other destinations," the official said, adding that the bus is likely to be decorated with images of major attractions such as India Gate, the Signature Bridge, and Bharat Mandapam.

The fare has been fixed at Rs 500 for adults and Rs 300 for children aged between six and twelve years. A guide will be on board to brief passengers about the historical and cultural significance of each location.

Targeted tours focusing on marketplaces and heritage monuments were also discussed, but officials felt the model would work better for historical sites than for commercial areas.

Double-decker buses were once a familiar sight in Delhi, operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation as 'Suvidha' buses, before being phased out in 1989 as the ageing fleet was withdrawn.