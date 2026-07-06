Double-engine govt working to make ‘Viksit Delhi’ reality: CM

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi-led government over the past 12 years, CM Rekha Gupta said Delhi was moving towards becoming a developed capital in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

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Addressing ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sammelans’ in Hari Nagar, Janakpuri and Rajouri Garden Assembly constituencies, Gupta said the country had witnessed transformative growth in infrastructure, governance, digital services, women empowerment, healthcare, education and social welfare under PM Modi.

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“Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has written a new chapter of development, good governance and public welfare. Delhi is moving ahead with the same resolve to become a developed capital,” she said.

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The CM said the “double-engine government” was committed to making Delhi a clean, safe, modern and world-class capital through transparent and time-bound implementation of development projects.

Gupta highlighted initiatives undertaken by the Delhi Government in recent months, including the Yamuna cleaning campaign, measures to curb air pollution, improvements in water supply and sewerage systems, strengthening of roads and drainage infrastructure, expansion of healthcare and education facilities, implementation of the Delhi EV Policy, promotion of green energy and digital governance reforms.