Downpour showers misery on Capital for 3rd consecutive day

Downpour showers misery on Capital for 3rd consecutive day

Waterlogging leads to traffic snarls at several places in city
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Sep 04, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A man pushes his bike through a waterlogged road at Vinod Nagar. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
Heavy downpour continued to lash the city for the third consecutive day on Wednesday as overcast conditions persisted in the city, which is predicted to receive more rain in the next few days.

The downpour led to severe waterlogging in several parts of the city, leading to traffic snarls at multiple places.

Slow vehicular movement was reported from several parts of Delhi-NCR, including Subroto Park and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Motorists stuck in a traffic jam near Hanuman Mandir, Ring Road. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

A key stretch of NH-48 near Palam Mor in southwest Delhi got waterlogged, leading to massive traffic jam and causing inconvenience to commuters, including those rushing to catch flights from IGI Airport Terminal 1.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued red and orange alerts for the city, warning of heavy to very heavy rains on Wednesday. However, it was later downgraded to a yellow alert, asking people to stay on alert.

Till 5.30 pm, Safdarjung recorded 15.2 mm of rainfall, Lodhi Road 18.2 mm, Palam 22 mm, Ridge logged 59.6 mm and Aya Nagar 54.8 mm of rainfall.

Heavy rains, unusual for Delhi and its neighbourhood this time of the year, have pushed the city’s seasonal rainfall mark past 1,000 mm. The national capital had already surpassed its annual average rainfall of 774 mm in August.

According to the Weather Department, more showers are expected in the coming hours, with forecasts indicating light to moderate rainfall at several places in Delhi.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 32.3 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches below the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature too settled at 22.8 degrees Celsius, 2.8 notches below average.

For Thursday, the weather department has forecast a cloudy sky with chances of rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

