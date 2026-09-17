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Home / Delhi / DPCC bans Yamuna idol immersion, sets Rs 50K fine

DPCC bans Yamuna idol immersion, sets Rs 50K fine

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:38 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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The Yamuna. File
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The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has tightened rules for idol immersion during Ganeshotsav and Durga Puja, banning immersion in the Yamuna and other water bodies except at designated sites identified by local civic authorities.

Violators will have to pay environmental compensation of Rs 50,000.

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The DPCC has also made it clear that idols made of plaster of Paris (PoP) cannot be immersed in water bodies. Idol makers and sellers have been directed to use natural clay, natural colours and biodegradable materials.

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Civic bodies have been asked to create temporary or artificial immersion ponds near residential areas so that devotees do not have to take idols to the Yamuna. Residents and resident welfare associations (RWAs) will also be encouraged to use buckets or temporary artificial ponds for immersion at home or within their premises.

Before immersion, flowers and decorative materials must be removed from the idols. Biodegradable waste will be collected separately for composting, while non-biodegradable material will be sent for safe disposal.

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The DPCC has directed agencies to enforce National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions prohibiting the dumping of puja material, flowers, food items and oil into the Yamuna.

Civic bodies and the Delhi Police have also been asked to check vehicles bringing banned idols into Delhi and take action against illegal idol-making units.

The DPCC will monitor Yamuna water quality in September and October in three phases: before, during and after idol immersion.

All the agencies concerned have been asked to submit weekly action-taken reports to the DPCC during the two months.

Violations can also attract action under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, including imprisonment of up to six years and a fine.

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