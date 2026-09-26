Dr B R Ambedkar University signs pact to promote indigenous knowledge

Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Centre for Cultural Studies (ICCS) to promote academic cooperation in traditional and indigenous knowledge, cultural traditions, field-based research, teaching and knowledge exchange.

The MoU provides for open elective courses, webinars, seminars, field studies, joint research, documentation and publication, besides academic exchanges. The collaboration will give students and researchers opportunities to engage with diverse knowledge systems, traditions and communities, while connecting classroom learning with sociocultural and ecological experiences.

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AUD Vice-Chancellor Prof Anu Singh Lather emphasised the need to translate the MoU into concrete academic and field-level engagements.

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She expressed particular interest in open elective courses, local and empirical field studies, international academic travel for specific research and collaboration with various schools of AUD, including the School of Human Ecology (SHE), School of Culture and Creative Expressions (SCCE), School of Heritage Research & Management (SHRM) and School of Global Affairs (SGA).

She also highlighted AUD’s existing work on Indian and indigenous knowledge systems through the Centre for Research and Archiving in Indian and Indigenous Language & Knowledge System (CRA-IILKS), also known as Deshik Abhilekh Anusandhan Kendra.

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Under the partnership, ICCS will provide an academic forum for AUD’s interdisciplinary teaching and research. The university will also gain access to diverse cultural traditions, knowledge holders and networks through ICCS.

The MoU aims to establish a two-way academic relationship covering teaching, research, field engagement, and the exchange and dissemination of knowledge. It will focus on understanding and engaging with traditional and indigenous knowledge systems in the contemporary context.

The partnership is expected to create opportunities for students and researchers to undertake field-based learning, document knowledge traditions and communities, and develop collaborative research and academic initiatives. It will also provide a platform for sharing knowledge through seminars, publications and other academic activities.