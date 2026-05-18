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Home / Delhi / Dr Girish Tyagi elected Delhi Medical Association President

Dr Girish Tyagi elected Delhi Medical Association President

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM May 18, 2026 IST
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Dr Girish Tyagi wins DMA poll with 1,276 votes
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The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) on Sunday elected Dr Girish Tyagi as its representative to the Delhi Medical Council (DMC). He defeated four candidates in the election held at DMA House in Daryaganj.

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DMA officials said the election was conducted at the association headquarters under the supervision of an election commission constituted by the DMA State Executive Meeting in accordance with the association’s constitution.

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Five candidates contested the election. Dr Girish Tyagi secured 1,276 votes to register a decisive victory. Dr Poonam Gulati came second with 790 votes, while Dr Ashok Hans secured 71 votes. Dr Vijay Malhotra received 49 votes and Dr Abhishek Garg got 41 votes.

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The DMA described the process as “free, fair and transparent”. It said the election was supervised by Dr Ajay Lekhi, Dr Hans Raj Satija and Dr Pramod Gautam. DMA Honorary State Secretary Dr Vipender Sabherwal convened the process.

The result comes at a significant time for Delhi’s medical fraternity, as the elected representative will formally represent the association before the DMC. The DMA said it would officially communicate the result to the council before May 20, 2026, in line with directions issued by the DMC.

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In a statement, DMA President Dr Neelam Lekhi congratulated Dr Girish Tyagi on his victory and thanked members for participating in the election. The association also acknowledged the role of candidates and members in “strengthening democratic professional representation”.

Dr Girish Tyagi said, “I am thankful to everyone who supported me and contributed to this victory.”

The election commission thanked DMA members for maintaining the “dignity of the electoral process” and reiterated its commitment to transparency and fairness during the polls.

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