icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Dr Nikhil Tandon likely to take charge as AIIMS Delhi director

Dr Nikhil Tandon likely to take charge as AIIMS Delhi director

The moves comes following the appointment of incumbent AIIMS Chief Dr M Srinivas as a member of NITI Aayog

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:47 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AIIMS-Delhi. File photo
Advertisement

Dr Nikhil Tandon is set to take over as the interim director of AIIMS Delhi, following the appointment of incumbent AIIMS chief Dr M Srinivas as a member of NITI Aayog, official sources told exclusively to The Tribune.

Advertisement

Dr Tandon, is a professor and head of the endocrinology department and metabolism, while is also dean of academics at AIIMS Delhi.

Advertisement

Apart from this he has worked extensively on diabetes and cardiovascular disease in India’s public health system and has advised both government bodies and the World Health Organization on non-communicable diseases.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Dr M Srinivas is expected to move to his new role in the coming days, triggering a transition at India’s premier medical institute.

Sources also indicated that Tandon, currently among the senior-most deans at AIIMS, fits the institutional convention where a senior administrative figure steps in as acting director during a leadership vacancy.

Advertisement

At AIIMS Delhi, interim charge is typically not a discretionary pick but follows an internal seniority and administrative hierarchy. However, the appointment of a full-time director at AIIMS Delhi follows a centralised process led by the government, with the final decision taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the Prime Minister.

Candidates are first shortlisted by a Search-cum-Selection Committee, typically comprising senior health officials, based on experience and eligibility. The names are then reviewed by the institute’s governing body and forwarded to the ministry of health, after which the ACC clears the appointment. The selected candidate serves a five-year term or until the age of 65, whichever is earlier.

The transition comes at a time when AIIMS Delhi remains a critical public healthcare and policy institution, making leadership continuity crucial even as the formal selection process unfolds.

With Dr M Srinivas moving to a policy role at NITI Aayog, the spotlight now shifts to how quickly the government moves to appoint a full-time successor at AIIMS Delhi.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts