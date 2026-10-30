Dr Nikhil Tandon to continue as AIIMS Delhi Director for 6 more months

Dr Nikhil Tandon will continue to oversee AIIMS Delhi for another six months as the government awaits the appointment of a regular Director.

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The Union Health Ministry has approved the continuation of Tandon as Director from October 27, 2026, to April 26, 2027, or until a regular incumbent is appointed, whichever is earlier.

The extension, however, is subject to approval by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). The matter has been referred to the Department of Personnel and Training for the necessary clearance.

Tandon, Professor and Head of the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism and Dean (Academic), was first given additional charge in April after Dr M Srinivas was relieved as AIIMS Director following his appointment as a full-time member of NITI Aayog.

His initial arrangement was also for six months or until a regular Director was appointed.

The latest order maintains the existing leadership arrangement while the process to appoint a full-time Director continues. AIIMS currently lists Tandon as its Director as well as Dean (Academic).