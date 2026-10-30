DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Dr Nikhil Tandon to continue as AIIMS Delhi Director for 6 more months

Dr Nikhil Tandon to continue as AIIMS Delhi Director for 6 more months

Health Ministry extends his additional charge till April 26, 2027, or appointment of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:05 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Nikhil Tandon will continue to oversee AIIMS Delhi for another six months as the government awaits the appointment of a regular Director. File
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Nikhil Tandon will continue to oversee AIIMS Delhi for another six months as the government awaits the appointment of a regular Director.

Advertisement

The Union Health Ministry has approved the continuation of Tandon as Director from October 27, 2026, to April 26, 2027, or until a regular incumbent is appointed, whichever is earlier.

The extension, however, is subject to approval by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). The matter has been referred to the Department of Personnel and Training for the necessary clearance.

Tandon, Professor and Head of the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism and Dean (Academic), was first given additional charge in April after Dr M Srinivas was relieved as AIIMS Director following his appointment as a full-time member of NITI Aayog.

His initial arrangement was also for six months or until a regular Director was appointed.

The latest order maintains the existing leadership arrangement while the process to appoint a full-time Director continues. AIIMS currently lists Tandon as its Director as well as Dean (Academic).

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts