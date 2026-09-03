Drain upkeep cannot be held up by jurisdiction issues: Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Wednesday said maintenance of drains in the national capital cannot be delayed due to jurisdiction or coordination issues among government departments and agencies.

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Chairing a review meeting on drain upkeep across the city, Verma told senior officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to take ownership of the work and complete it within defined timelines.

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Emphasising the importance of drain maintenance, the minister said there was no room for excuses or passing responsibility. He also made it clear that wherever lapses were found, accountability would be fixed.

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Drain cleaning has been taken up on a war footing across Delhi, with advanced technology and hi-tech machinery being used. The exercise is also aimed at improving the condition of the Yamuna.

Better maintained drains are expected to help address sanitation problems and reduce water accumulation during rains. The effort is also linked to wider work on Delhi’s water and sewerage systems.

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Verma had recently highlighted steps taken over the past one-and-a-half years to improve water supply and sewerage systems. He had also referred to the Drainage Master Plan prepared to improve the sewerage network and the city’s network of drains.