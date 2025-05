DRDO inaugurates Quantum Research Centre in Delhi

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) today inaugurated the Quantum Technology Research Centre (QTRC) in Delhi.

Advertisement

The facility was inaugurated by Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat with the aim to further strengthen indigenous quantum computing capabilities for strategic and defence applications.

QRTC is equipped with state-of-the-art experimental set-ups designed to propel research and development in critical quantum domains. The key capabilities of this centre includes characterisation of experimental platforms for developing and validating ‘quantum key distribution’ techniques to enable ultra-secure communication and safeguard national security in the post-quantum era.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Defence said DRDO leads India's quantum initiatives across verticals such as quantum sensing, secure communications and post-quantum cryptography. As a key stakeholder in the National Quantum Mission, DRDO is committed to fostering indigenous innovation and developing sovereign quantum technologies to secure India’s strategic future.