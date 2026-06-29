Dreaming of SRCC, St Stephen’s or Hindu? Here’s your complete guide to Delhi University’s UG Admissions 2026

Every year, lakhs of students dream of walking through the iconic campuses of Delhi University’s most prestigious colleges, including SRCC, St Stephen’s College, Hindu College, Hansraj College, Miranda House and Lady Shri Ram College.

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With the undergraduate admission process for the 2026-27 academic session now underway, aspirants are gearing up for one of the country’s most competitive admission seasons.

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Unlike previous years when Class 12 marks played a decisive role, admissions to all undergraduate programmes at the University of Delhi are now based entirely on CUET-UG scores through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

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There is no separate entrance examination or application process for individual DU colleges. Instead, students compete for seats through a centralized admission mechanism.

The first step for every candidate is to register on the DU CSAS portal using their CUET-UG credentials. After completing the registration, applicants must carefully fill in their preferred combinations of courses and colleges.

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University officials advise students to list their dream colleges at the top of the preference list, as the CSAS system automatically allocates the highest preferred option for which a candidate is eligible.

Once the preference filling process concludes, the University prepares seat allocation lists based on candidates CUET scores, programme specific eligibility, reservation norms and the order of preferences submitted.

Students who receive an allotment must accept the seat within the stipulated deadline, complete document verification and pay the admission fee to secure their admission.

Those seeking a better option may also opt for an upgrade in subsequent rounds, subject to seat availability.

Admission to premier institutions such as SRCC, St. Stephen’s College, Hindu College, Hansraj College, Miranda House and Lady Shri Ram College remains fiercely competitive every year, with cut-offs effectively determined by the highest CUET scores secured by applicants.

While St. Stephen’s College follows the same CUET-CSAS admission process, certain seats under the Christian minority quota are filled as per the college’s approved admission policy.

With thousands of seats and multiple rounds of counselling, candidates are advised to stay updated with DU’s admission schedule, keep all required documents ready and regularly monitor the CSAS portal for seat allocation announcements.

For students aspiring to study at one of India’s premier universities, every preference and every deadline could make the difference between securing a dream college and missing out.

As Delhi University begins another admission cycle, the race for seats at its most sought after colleges has officially begun.