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Home / Delhi / DRI seizes 15-kg gold worth Rs 21 crore, four arrested in Delhi

DRI seizes 15-kg gold worth Rs 21 crore, four arrested in Delhi

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:06 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi, June 30

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The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has busted a cross-border gold smuggling syndicate operating from Delhi and seized 15 kg of foreign-origin gold worth about Rs 21.4 crore.

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The operation began after DRI officers intercepted an international courier consignment from Thailand at the Delhi Courier Terminal.

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Officers found eight disc-shaped pieces of foreign-origin gold, each weighing 1.5 kg, concealed inside gear parts. The consignment contained 12 kg of smuggled gold. DRI officials conducted simultaneous searches at the residences of the intended recipient and the alleged mastermind. They recovered two more disc-shaped gold pieces weighing 1.5 kg each, taking the total seizure to 15 kg. The agency has arrested four people, including the mastermind. — TNS

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