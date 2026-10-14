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Home / Delhi / Driver beaten to death by bouncers after beer spills on woman at club in Delhi

Driver beaten to death by bouncers after beer spills on woman at club in Delhi

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:22 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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A 29-year-old driver was allegedly beaten to death by nightclub bouncers and staff following a dispute over beer being spilled on a woman in northwest Delhi, a police source said.

The incident took place late on Saturday at a nightclub in the Sarai Rohilla police station area. The police have arrested some suspects, while efforts are underway to identify and apprehend others, the source said.

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The deceased, Daljeet, a resident of Raghuvir Nagar, is survived by his wife, eight-year-old son and father.

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According to the source, Daljeet had visited the nightclub with a group of friends when one of them accidentally spilled beer on a woman, triggering an argument. The club’s bouncers allegedly assaulted Daljeet and his friends despite their apologies.

The club’s waiters also allegedly joined the assault, attacking the group with sticks and glass bottles. When the men tried to flee, the attackers allegedly dragged them back inside and continued beating them. Daljeet sustained the most serious injuries.

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His friends took him home, but he collapsed near the entrance. He was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the source said.

The police have seized the nightclub’s CCTV digital video recorder and are examining the footage as part of the investigation.

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