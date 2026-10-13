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Home / Delhi / Driver dies after being thrashed by bouncers over spilled beer at Delhi nightclub

Driver dies after being thrashed by bouncers over spilled beer at Delhi nightclub

Dispute erupted after beer was spilt on a woman; police arrest some suspects, examine CCTV footage

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:33 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Police have seized the nightclub's CCTV digital video recorder and are examining the footage. Representative image/iStock
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A 29-year-old driver was allegedly beaten to death by bouncers during a dispute over spilling of beer on a woman at a nightclub here, a police source said.

The incident took place late Saturday at a nightclub under the Sarai Rohilla police station area. Police have arrested some people in connection with the case, while efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects, the source said.

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The deceased, Daljeet, was a resident of Raghuvir Nagar. He is survived by his wife, eight-year-old son and father, the source said.

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According to the source, Daljeet had gone to the club with some of his friends and one of them spilled beer on a woman. The incident triggered an argument, following which the bouncers of the club allegedly assaulted Daljeet.

The attack continued despite the group's apologies, the source said.

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Even the waiters of the club joined in beating Daljeet and his friends with sticks and glass bottles.

When they tried to escape, the attackers dragged them back inside and assaulted them again. Daljeet sustained the most serious wounds.

“His friends took him home, where he collapsed near the entrance. He was subsequently rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” the source said.

Police have seized the nightclub's CCTV digital video recorder and are examining the footage.

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