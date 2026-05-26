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Home / Delhi / Driver arrested for fleeing with Rs47L of his employer in Gurugram

Driver arrested for fleeing with Rs47L of his employer in Gurugram

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 26, 2026 IST
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The driver in the custody of the Gurugram police.
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The Gurugram police have arrested a driver who allegedly fled with lakhs of rupees entrusted to him by his employer instead of delivering the cash to the designated location. The police recovered 160 grams of gold, Rs 2.75 lakh in cash and an iPhone from his possession.

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According to the police, a businessman filed a complaint at Sector 50 police station on May 3, stating that he had sent his driver, Vinay Kumar, on April 30 to deliver around Rs 47.28 lakh to Sector 49. However, instead of delivering the money, the driver allegedly absconded with the cash and switched off his mobile phone. A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS.

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During the investigation, the Crime Branch team of Sector 39 arrested the accused on May 21 from Basti district in Uttar Pradesh. He was identified as Vinay Kumar (35), a resident of Subhash Camp, Dakshinpuri, Ambedkar Nagar, Delhi, currently living in Vinay Nagar, Surya Vihar, Faridabad.

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The accused was produced before a court and remanded to four days of police custody.

“During interrogation, it was found that the accused had been working as a driver for the complainant for the past two years. When he was sent to deliver the cash, greed took over and he fled with the money. He bought gold worth Rs 26 lakh through a relative, purchased an iPhone and spent the remaining amount on personal expenses,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

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The police said 160 grams of gold, Rs 2.75 lakh in cash and an iPhone were recovered from the accused. Further investigation is underway.

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