Driver held for duping employer of Rs 4.44 lakh

PTI

New Delhi, October 1

A driver was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly duping his employer of Rs 4.44 lakh by fraudulently making online purchases using his ATM card details, the police said on Sunday. Identified as Sandesh Chaudhary, the accused is a resident of Lal Kuan, Ghaziabad.

Complainant Mahesh Kumar Sharma (55) alleged he received a message on his phone regarding a transaction of Rs 33,068 a few months ago. When he obtained his account statement, he found out that between March to June, 18 transactions amounting to Rs 4,44,630 were done, DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

During the investigation, it was found that Shama, vice principal of a government school, often sought his driver Chaudhary’s help for online transactions and other tasks but due to his suspected activities from some time, Sharma fired him from the job in June.

The probe suggested that Sandesh had done shopping of the said amount through an e-commerce website. The items he purchased have been seized and the accused arrested, the DCP added.