Driver left injured as car crashes into parked truck

A car rammed into several parked vehicles before crashing into a truck on a service road in southeast Delhi’s the Okhla industrial area on Monday afternoon. The police said they received two PCR calls at 12.41 pm reporting a collision in front of Okhla Phase-I. They found an Audi Q8 e-tron car with a Haryana registration number at the collision site.

“After crashing into three parked vehicles, the car finally came to a halt after crashing into the rear of a stationary truck,” said Hemant Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), Delhi.

The driver sustained injuries, and was immediately taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in a PCR van for treatment. The police said no other person was injured since all other vehicles were unoccupied.

“The car suddenly lost control and rammed into the parked vehicles on the service road. The loud noise caught our attention and we rushed to help the injured driver,” said an eyewitness. The police said a case was being registered against the driver and investigation was underway.