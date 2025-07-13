Driver of Audi car that ran over 5 persons sleeping on footpath arrested

The driver of a speeding car which ran over five persons sleeping on a footpath in Vasant Vihar area of the national capital earlier this week, allegedly under the influence of liqour, has been arrested, the Delhi Police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday, around 01:45 am when an Audi car on its way from Noida crushed people sleeping on the footpath near the Indian Oil Petrol Pump, in front of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar.

The injured persons were rushed to hospital and the driver of the car, the main accused in the case, has been arrested by the police.

The Delhi Police said, "On 09.07.2025 at 01:45 am, a PCR call vide DD No.3A regarding an accident near Indian Petrol Pump, in front of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar, was received at PS Vasant Vihar. On reaching the spot, it came to light that injured persons had been shifted to hospitals. All were sleeping on footpath." The victims have been identified as Ladhi (age 40 years), Bimla (age 8 years), Sabami (age 45 years), Narayani (age 35 years) and Ramchander (age 45 years), all of whom are from Rajasthan.

The police said that the driver of the Audi vehicle, named Utsav Shekhar, age 40, is a resident of Dwarka and deals in property-related work. He was going home from Noida when the accident took place.

The police said, "The statements of eyewitnesses were recorded, wherein they stated that a white-coloured Audi car ran over some persons while they were sleeping on the footpath. The driver of the vehicle, namely Utsav Shekhar, a resident of Dwarka, age 40 years, was apprehended and legal action was taken." The driver was allegedly drunk and had also hit a truck after the accident when the police caught him,” said the police.