DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Delhi / Driver of Audi car that ran over 5 persons sleeping on footpath arrested

Driver of Audi car that ran over 5 persons sleeping on footpath arrested

The driver was allegedly drunk and had also hit a truck after the accident
article_Author
ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:31 AM Jul 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The car that was involved in the accident. ANI
Advertisement

The driver of a speeding car which ran over five persons sleeping on a footpath in Vasant Vihar area of the national capital earlier this week, allegedly under the influence of liqour, has been arrested, the Delhi Police said.

Advertisement

The incident took place on Wednesday, around 01:45 am when an Audi car on its way from Noida crushed people sleeping on the footpath near the Indian Oil Petrol Pump, in front of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar.

The injured persons were rushed to hospital and the driver of the car, the main accused in the case, has been arrested by the police.

Advertisement

The Delhi Police said, "On 09.07.2025 at 01:45 am, a PCR call vide DD No.3A regarding an accident near Indian Petrol Pump, in front of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar, was received at PS Vasant Vihar. On reaching the spot, it came to light that injured persons had been shifted to hospitals. All were sleeping on footpath." The victims have been identified as Ladhi (age 40 years), Bimla (age 8 years), Sabami (age 45 years), Narayani (age 35 years) and Ramchander (age 45 years), all of whom are from Rajasthan.

The police said that the driver of the Audi vehicle, named Utsav Shekhar, age 40, is a resident of Dwarka and deals in property-related work. He was going home from Noida when the accident took place.

Advertisement

The police said, "The statements of eyewitnesses were recorded, wherein they stated that a white-coloured Audi car ran over some persons while they were sleeping on the footpath. The driver of the vehicle, namely Utsav Shekhar, a resident of Dwarka, age 40 years, was apprehended and legal action was taken." The driver was allegedly drunk and had also hit a truck after the accident when the police caught him,” said the police.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts