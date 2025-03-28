DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Driver steals Rs 16-lakh diamond jewellery, cash from employer’s car in South Delhi; arrested in Goa

Driver steals Rs 16-lakh diamond jewellery, cash from employer’s car in South Delhi; arrested in Goa

Observed the woman’s routine for 4 months before carrying out the theft 
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:28 PM Mar 28, 2025 IST
Human fingerprints and handcuffs
A driver was arrested from Goa for allegedly stealing diamond jewellery worth Rs 16 lakh and some cash from his employer's car in South Delhi's Greater Kailash, an official said on Friday.

Induluri Ranga Reddy (43) had been working as a driver for the complainant for four months and he had been observing her routine before carrying out the theft, he said.

Stolen jewellery, including a diamond necklace and a pair of diamond earrings, and Rs 50,000 in cash has been recovered from him, he said.

"On March 24, a PCR call was received at Greater Kailash Police Station regarding the theft of jewellery from a locked car parked in front of Pahadi Waal Gurdwara in GK-I," a senior police official said.

Besides the diamond necklace and earrings worth Rs 16 lakh, the complainant reported that Rs 1.3 lakh in cash had been stolen.

A case was registered under relevant section of BNS. During the probe, the police found that Reddy was missing and his phone was switched off, the officer said.

He added that CCTV footage confirmed that he had stolen the items and fled. Reddy was caught in Goa where he allegedly confessed his crime and was brought back to Delhi, he said.

During interrogation, he revealed that he had been living in Gurugram before moving to Delhi in search of a job.

He got a job as a driver with the complainant and observed her routine for four months before executing the theft.

After the theft, he allegedly fled to the airport, bought a ticket to Goa using the stolen money and spent the remaining amount at a casino.

