Drones, hot air balloons banned ahead of Independence Day in Delhi

The Delhi Police have prohibited the operation of drones and several other small aerial platforms across the Capital from August 2 to August 16 as part of the heightened security measures ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

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The order, issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, will remain in force until August 16 to ensure enhanced security during the I-Day celebrations.

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According to the order, the ban applies to a wide range of aerial platforms such as drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems, quadcopters, remotely piloted aircraft, paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, microlight aircraft, small powered aircraft, hot air balloons and para jumping from aircraft.