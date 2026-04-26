Drones to be used ahead of monsoons for drain cleaning, monitoring in Faridabad

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Leading from the front, Sinha conducted an extensive ground inspection of major drains, including the Budhiya Nala, directing officials to accelerate cleaning operations and ensuring completion within stipulated timelines. The move aims to provide a long-term solution to waterlogging and ensuring smooth drainage during the upcoming rainy season.

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During the inspection, the DC assessed on-ground conditions in sensitive and waterlogging-prone areas. He instructed departments to remove accumulated silt completely and adopt necessary technical interventions to enhance drainage capacity. Emphasising transparency and accountability, Sinha ordered the use of modern technology, including regular drone-based videography, with daily “before-after” reports to be submitted for continuous monitoring.

He made it clear that no laxity would be tolerated and directed the deployment of adequate machinery and manpower to ensure that no part of the city faced waterlogging during monsoon. The DC also stressed scientific and time-bound disposal of silt extracted from drains to prevent re-choking of the system.

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Highlighting critical vulnerabilities, officials flagged areas such as Air Force Station Tilpat, Badshahpur and Alipur Tilor as highly sensitive due to weak riverbanks, which often allow water to spill into agricultural fields. Sinha directed that bank strengthening works at these locations be taken up on priority and completed expeditiously to safeguard farmland and maintain smooth water flow.

The DC further instructed all departments, including the municipal corporation, irrigation wing and FMDA, to work in close coordination and ensure outcome-driven execution. He warned that any negligence at any level would invite strict action against responsible officials.

Reiterating that making Faridabad waterlogging-free remains the administration’s priority, Sinha said all necessary preparations were being completed well in advance of the monsoon season. Senior officials, including FMDA Chief Engineer Vishal Bansal, were present during the inspection.