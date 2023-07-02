Drowned auto driver’s kin for action against errants

PTI

New Delhi, July 1

Authorities should have covered the ditch or at least erected a warning sign by it to prevent people from going near it, said the brother of the auto-rickshaw driver, who drowned in a ditch filled with rainwater near Wazirabad.

Ajit Sharma, 51, was returning home after dropping a passenger in East Delhi’s Bhajanpura on Friday when his auto got stuck in a ditch filled with water near Waziarabad. When he got out of it to push the auto, he fell into the ditch and drowned. It was his father who was informed about the incident by some policemen who visited him home, said 32-year-old Kuldeep Sharma, Ajeet’s brother.

“We want justice for him and his family. Those who were behind the negligence should be held responsible. Government should have covered the area or put barriers there,” Kuldeep said.

Ajit used to live with his family in the Loni area of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Kuldeep said. Ajit’s 21-year-old son Dhruv Vashishth said his father had taken up auto-rickshaw driving after getting sacked from a factory job in Jhilmil.

“My father used to work in a tape factory in Jhilmil industrial area. He lost his job in 2012 and started driving an auto. We are three brothers and even have a sister who got married two years ago,” said Dhruv, who works at an auto-parts shop in Karol Bagh. He said his mother also does odd jobs sometimes to support her family.

The ditch was dug by the Public Works Department to erect a pillar as part of the construction of a flyover. Monsoon rain which hit the city last week filled the ditch with water.