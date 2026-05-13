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Home / Delhi / Drug peddler held with banned medicines

Drug peddler held with banned medicines

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:55 AM May 13, 2026 IST
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Drug peddler held with banned medicines
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The Nuh police arrested a drug peddler with a large quantity of banned medicines. The police recovered 34 bottles of Onerex cough syrup, 6,784 narcotic capsules and cash worth Rs 2.28 lakh from his possession.

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The accused was identified as Tahir, a resident of Manota village. The police have registered a case against two persons at Punhana Sadar police station.

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Acting on the tip-off, a police team conducted a raid after completing the required legal formalities.

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The accused allegedly tried to flee after spotting the police vehicle. However, he was overpowered on the spot.

The shop was searched in the presence of the village sarpanch and ward panch. During the search, the police recovered 34 bottles of banned cough syrup and 6,784 capsules. Cash worth Rs 2.28 lakh was also seized from the shop. The police suspect the money was earned through the sale of narcotic substances.

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“The matter was immediately reported to the Drugs Inspector, Gurugram, who confirmed that the seized medicines are prohibited under the NDPS Act. During questioning, the accused failed to produce any bills, licences or valid documents related to the drugs. He disclosed that he purchased the banned medicines from a man identified as Irshad. Efforts are on to trace and arrest him,” said a spokesperson for the Nuh police.

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