Drug syndicate busted, eight land in Delhi Police net

The Delhi Police busted a drug syndicate allegedly operating across the Delhi-NCR, arresting eight persons and recovering over one kg of smack and Rs 3,71,98,560 in cash suspected to be proceeds of the illegal drug trade, official said on Monday.

The investigation began with the arrest of two alleged local peddlers — Abdullah (22), a resident of Govindpuri, and Karan (18), of Sanjay Colony, Okhla Phase-II — in connection with an FIR registered under the NDPS Act at the Okhla Industrial Area police station on April 27. The police recovered 11.12 grams and 13.53 grams of smack, respectively, from them.

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During interrogation, the two allegedly disclosed the identity of Kiran, who was supplying them with narcotics. Kiran subsequently went underground but was later apprehended by the Govindpuri police in another case.

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Investigating officer SI Chandraveer subsequently obtained production warrants and formally arrested Kiran in the Okhla Industrial Area case. He was taken on two-day police custody remand for further investigation.

The police said Kiran’s interrogation led them to two local distributors, Neeraj, alias Thapa, (35) and Ashok, alias Ramu, (44), both residents of Sanjay Colony. Nine grams and seven grams of smack were recovered from them, respectively.

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According to the police, Neeraj and Ashok told investigators that following Kiran’s arrest, they had shifted their procurement source to a woman identified as Maniya, alias Suman Pathak, who allegedly operated with the assistance of an auto-rickshaw.

Acting on intelligence about her movement, the police apprehended Maniya, along with Vicky and Guddu. A total of 32 grams of smack was recovered during the operation.

Further investigation allegedly revealed that Maniya was procuring the narcotics from Sunit, alias Nannhe, a supplier based in Faridabad. A police team subsequently raided Faridabad and arrested Sunit, recovering 39 grams of smack from him.

During interrogation, Sunit allegedly disclosed that he operated in partnership with his brother-in-law, Gopi Singh. A subsequent raid was conducted on the premises with the assistance of forensic and crime-team personnel.

The search led to the recovery of another 1.296 kg of smack and Rs 3,71,98,560 in cash, the police said. The cash is suspected to be proceeds from the illegal drug trade and is being subjected to financial investigation.

The police said the investigation was underway to trace the financial trail, identify assets allegedly acquired through the drug trade and establish possible money-laundering links. Efforts are on to identify other persons involved in the procurement, transportation, distribution and financing of narcotics.