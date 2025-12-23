Drugs Control Dept takes action against 26 firms in Mehrauli raid

The Drugs Control Department, Delhi, carried out a special enforcement drive in the Mehrauli area of South Delhi on Monday, and initiated action against 26 drug firms for violating provisions of the Drugs Rules.

Advertisement

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said the drive was conducted to check the sale of medicines and ensure compliance with drug regulations.

Advertisement

Officials inspected 37 retail and wholesale drug establishments during the operation.

Advertisement

According to the department, violations were found at 26 firms, and legal action has been initiated against them under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules.

During the inspections, officials collected 265 samples of medicines to check their quality and compliance with prescribed standards.

Advertisement

Singh said that the department had been instructed to take strict and continuous action against violators to protect public health. Officials said similar enforcement drives would continue in other parts of the city to ensure that drug laws were followed, and that people had access to safe medicines.

The government said the aim of the raid was to strengthen monitoring, and maintain compliance across the supply chain.