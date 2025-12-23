DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Drugs Control Dept takes action against 26 firms in Mehrauli raid

Drugs Control Dept takes action against 26 firms in Mehrauli raid

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Dec 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Drugs Representational Photo
Advertisement

The Drugs Control Department, Delhi, carried out a special enforcement drive in the Mehrauli area of South Delhi on Monday, and initiated action against 26 drug firms for violating provisions of the Drugs Rules.

Advertisement

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said the drive was conducted to check the sale of medicines and ensure compliance with drug regulations.

Advertisement

Officials inspected 37 retail and wholesale drug establishments during the operation.

Advertisement

According to the department, violations were found at 26 firms, and legal action has been initiated against them under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules.

During the inspections, officials collected 265 samples of medicines to check their quality and compliance with prescribed standards.

Advertisement

Singh said that the department had been instructed to take strict and continuous action against violators to protect public health. Officials said similar enforcement drives would continue in other parts of the city to ensure that drug laws were followed, and that people had access to safe medicines.

The government said the aim of the raid was to strengthen monitoring, and maintain compliance across the supply chain.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts