Drunk employees ‘molest’ guard, committee to probe

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 10

High drama prevailed in the Civil Hospital last night when two contractual lab technicians in a drunken state allegedly molested a female guard of the hospital. The hospital administration has formed a committee to investigate the matter.

After the incident, the woman guard informed the deputy medical superintendent who informed the police. After taking the blood samples of both the lab technicians, they were handed over to the police, but policemen said they hadn’t received any complaint.

According to a staff member of the hospital, both accused, deployed in the blood bank in the Civil Hospital were under the influence of alcohol while on duty on Monday. Around midnight, they called the female guard posted outside the blood bank to play Ludo game, but they allegedly molested her when she refused.

Dr Jaimala, Principal Medical Officer of the hospital, said it was revealed that both the lab technicians had consumed alcohol while on duty. “Blood samples of both have been taken for testing. A committee has also been formed to investigate the matter thoroughly. The committee will submit its report within three days. Further action will be taken on the basis of the report,” Dr Jaimala said.

#Gurugram