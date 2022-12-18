'Drunk' man throws son from first floor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 17

A 30-year-old allegedly threw his two-year-old son from the first floor of a building after an argument with his wife on Friday night in Kalkaji area of Delhi.

The man, who was drunk, then jumped off the first floor, said the police. Both have already been admitted to hospital and were stated to be in a critical condition. Police said the man and his wife were estranged and the wife was living with her grandmother for the past few days in a slum in Kalkaji. The man has been identified as Man Singh and his wife as Puja.

“The man, who was under the influence of liquor, reached his wife’s residence around 7 pm. After a fight with his wife, the man threw his son and then jumped himself,” a police official said.

Meanwhile, Puja’s grandmother confirmed that Man Singh was under the influence of liquor when he came to meet her granddaughter.

The police said that they had booked Man Singh under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal code.